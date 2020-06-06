Brokers Issue Forecasts for Everi Holdings Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) – SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Everi in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.73). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Everi’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.72) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $113.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 55.79% and a negative net margin of 0.54%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Everi from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet lowered Everi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Everi from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

EVRI opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $622.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.00 and a beta of 2.73. Everi has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49.

In other Everi news, Director Maureen T. Mullarkey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $62,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lucchese purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,748.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,500 shares of company stock worth $112,800. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Everi during the first quarter worth $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

