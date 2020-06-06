Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 558,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,275 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $17,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BRKS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,546,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth $81,183,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,353,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,761,000 after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,225,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,875,000 after purchasing an additional 182,090 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David C. Gray sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $202,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,389,914.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $597,700 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

BRKS stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brooks Automation, Inc has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $50.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.95.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 52.96% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $220.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

