Brown Capital Management LLC Sells 543 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Brown Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,799 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Apple by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $201,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 365,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $107,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 39,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $331.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,397.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $302.18 and a 200 day moving average of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $182.15 and a one year high of $331.75.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.14.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

