BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $474.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) to report $474.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $473.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $476.00 million. BWX Technologies posted sales of $471.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $542.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.13 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 74.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.38.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $61.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $70.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day moving average is $58.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $187,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,404,249.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,118,325.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,694. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

