BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

BYDDF stock opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.42. BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00 has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

About BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rechargeable battery and photovoltaic, handset components and assembly, and automobile businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Business; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

