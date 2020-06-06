Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) PT Set at C$2.25 by Raymond James

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) has been assigned a C$2.25 target price by Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$1.90 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24. Calibre Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.30 and a 1-year high of C$0.74.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

