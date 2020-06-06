Callan Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,137 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $187.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.76. The company has a market cap of $1,405.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $120.65 and a 12 month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.91.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.