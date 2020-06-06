Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 24,429 Shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,429 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Colony Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Colony Capital during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Colony Capital news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $105,510.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. bought 73,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $640,553.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLNY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Colony Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday.

CLNY stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54. Colony Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $6.14.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 million. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 57.57% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

