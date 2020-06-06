Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,598,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,400,000 after purchasing an additional 562,229 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 4,437,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Smartsheet by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,185,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,221,000 after purchasing an additional 414,784 shares during the period. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Smartsheet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,890,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

SMAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.93.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $44.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $60.45.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 6,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $270,756.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,240.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $846,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 746,513 shares in the company, valued at $42,103,333.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 603,490 shares of company stock worth $29,011,887. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.