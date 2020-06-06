Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 16,485 Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,485 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Under Armour by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 86,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 56,646 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 331,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.8% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 116,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 22.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on UA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.73.

UA opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average is $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.55. Under Armour Inc has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $24.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $930.24 million during the quarter.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

