Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,667 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,899,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $69,260,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter worth about $27,675,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,814,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,976,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $9.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Invesco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

In other Invesco news, Director C Robert Henrikson bought 12,660 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $100,393.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,798.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.45. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $21.09.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

