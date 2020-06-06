Camillo Martino Purchases 10,000 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) Stock

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) Director Camillo Martino acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $115,700.00.

NYSE MX opened at $12.68 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $16.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $405.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 129.56%. The firm had revenue of $120.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Corp will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

MX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

