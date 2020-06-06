Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GOOS. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$50.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen downgraded Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$67.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canada Goose from C$50.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.89.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at C$34.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56. Canada Goose has a one year low of C$18.27 and a one year high of C$63.35.

In other news, Senior Officer Carrie Baker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.00, for a total transaction of C$700,000.00.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

