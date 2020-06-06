Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) Price Target Cut to C$2.20

Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.20 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

RIV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pi Financial decreased their price target on Canopy Rivers from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price target on Canopy Rivers from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $367.13 million and a PE ratio of 69.43. The company has a current ratio of 34.09, a quick ratio of 34.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.43. Canopy Rivers has a fifty-two week low of C$2.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.14.

Canopy Rivers Company Profile

Canopy Rivers Inc is a public investment firm. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies. It seeks to make minority stakes. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

