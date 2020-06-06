Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) PT Lowered to C$2.50

Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Pi Financial from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the venture capital firm’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RIV. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canopy Rivers from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Canopy Rivers from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Canopy Rivers has a 12-month low of C$2.12 and a 12-month high of C$6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 34.04 and a current ratio of 34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.13 million and a PE ratio of 69.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.43.

Canopy Rivers Company Profile

Canopy Rivers Inc is a public investment firm. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies. It seeks to make minority stakes. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

