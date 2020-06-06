Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.88, 4,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 201,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Capitala Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JMP Securities lowered Capitala Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Capitala Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $49.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 14.49 and a current ratio of 14.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPTA. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Capitala Finance by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 208,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capitala Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capitala Finance by 2,335.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 23,355 shares in the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

