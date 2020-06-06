CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CABGY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of CARLSBERG AS/S stock opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.73. CARLSBERG AS/S has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.83.

CARLSBERG AS/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

