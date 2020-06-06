CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get CARLSBERG AS/S alerts:

CABGY has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CARLSBERG AS/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank raised CARLSBERG AS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CARLSBERG AS/S in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $27.52 on Thursday. CARLSBERG AS/S has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.73.

CARLSBERG AS/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CARLSBERG AS/S (CABGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CARLSBERG AS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARLSBERG AS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.