Carnival (NYSE:CUK) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 5.00

News headlines about Carnival (NYSE:CUK) have trended extremely positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Carnival earned a coverage optimism score of 5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Carnival’s analysis:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CUK shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Carnival in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.

CUK stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. Carnival has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $52.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average of $29.36.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.27). Carnival had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter.

In other Carnival news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $13,937,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

