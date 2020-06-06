Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $169.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.76. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $181.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.73.

In other news, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $327,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,068.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total transaction of $1,344,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,573.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

