Centennial Resource Development Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 20,024 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,221% compared to the average daily volume of 1,516 call options.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.62.

Shares of CDEV opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $192.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.29 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 56.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Us Centennial Holdings Ll Rel purchased 1,017,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $834,329.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 8,012,916 shares of company stock valued at $7,120,075 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

