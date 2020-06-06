Cerillion (LON:CER) Sets New 52-Week High at $319.65

Cerillion PLC (LON:CER)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 319.65 ($4.20) and last traded at GBX 309.70 ($4.07), with a volume of 2953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 306 ($4.03).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerillion in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

Get Cerillion alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 268.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 227.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.26, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $91.79 million and a PE ratio of 22.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Cerillion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About Cerillion (LON:CER)

Cerillion plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management to the telecommunications, finance, and utilities sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service, and 3rd Party. It offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Cerillion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerillion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.