CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CGG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of CGG stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CGG has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.41. The company has a market cap of $856.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.71.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter. CGG had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 9.81%.

About CGG

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the geovation, Hampson-Russell, and Jason brands.

