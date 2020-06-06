Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 62,722 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $19,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRL. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL opened at $178.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1 year low of $95.58 and a 1 year high of $189.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $707.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 780 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.74, for a total transaction of $129,277.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,264.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,446 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.53, for a total transaction of $2,835,498.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,697 shares of company stock worth $3,744,212. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $170.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $177.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Argus boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

