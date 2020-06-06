CHIBA BK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

CHIBA BK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CHBAY opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.11. CHIBA BK LTD/ADR has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $28.26.

About CHIBA BK LTD/ADR

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products, including current, ordinary, savings, time, and liquid deposits, as well as deposits at notice; and various loans and bills discounting. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business.

