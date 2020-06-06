Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Shares Gap Up to $1.31

Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.87, but opened at $1.31. Cinedigm shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 7,646,714 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Cinedigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cinedigm stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 170,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.42% of Cinedigm as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinedigm Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group.

