Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,646 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 108.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average of $38.41. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.60 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

NJR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director Donald L. Correll sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

