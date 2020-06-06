Citigroup Inc. Buys 43,491 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 85.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,491 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Wolverine World Wide worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WWW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,288,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,187,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,054,000 after purchasing an additional 809,291 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,205,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,681,000 after acquiring an additional 483,685 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,166,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,835,000 after acquiring an additional 462,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 7,276.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 350,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 345,261 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WWW opened at $24.94 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.72.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

WWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $96,028.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at $377,632.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,120.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

