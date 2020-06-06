Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,617,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,267,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after acquiring an additional 24,104 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 168.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. 38.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COKE opened at $242.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.66. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a 52-week low of $188.08 and a 52-week high of $382.51.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $1.33. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd.

COKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

