Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Omnicell worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMCL. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 540.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Omnicell by 4.2% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 69,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicell in the first quarter worth $544,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Omnicell by 38.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Omnicell by 56.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,984,000 after buying an additional 88,336 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $66.96 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $94.85. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $229.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.99 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Omnicell from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Omnicell from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Dougherty & Co lifted their target price on Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $330,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,266 shares in the company, valued at $10,529,075.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

