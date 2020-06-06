Citigroup Inc. Decreases Position in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,854 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of TopBuild worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 844.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 88,701 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TopBuild by 40.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after buying an additional 25,721 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

In other news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $300,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,476.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerald Volas sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.09, for a total value of $6,254,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,903,466.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,040,651. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild stock opened at $130.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.81 and its 200-day moving average is $99.98. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. TopBuild Corp has a 12 month low of $54.83 and a 12 month high of $132.60.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $653.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLD. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Securities increased their target price on TopBuild from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on TopBuild from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their target price on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.45.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.