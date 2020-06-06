Citigroup Inc. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 34,729 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Select Medical worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 426.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Select Medical by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Select Medical by 1,053.6% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Select Medical by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average is $20.06. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $28.61.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

SEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Select Medical from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Select Medical from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

In other news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 49,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $849,644.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,601,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,361,357.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

