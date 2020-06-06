Citigroup Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,315 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of Universal worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Universal by 26.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal by 393.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Universal by 22.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $46.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.53. Universal Corp has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $63.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average is $49.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th.

Universal Profile

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.