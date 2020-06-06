Citigroup Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175,966 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 209,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

STL opened at $14.40 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.19). Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $250.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STL. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $175,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,291.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rodney Whitwell sold 15,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 28,351 shares of company stock valued at $317,328. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

