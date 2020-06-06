Citigroup Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 55,164 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Federated Investors worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FII. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 40.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Federated Investors by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,355 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Federated Investors by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 60,889 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Federated Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Federated Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Federated Investors stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. Federated Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Federated Investors Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

