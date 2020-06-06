Citigroup Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,965 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Integer worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Integer by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Integer by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Integer by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Integer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $85.63 on Friday. Integer Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. Integer had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $328.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

