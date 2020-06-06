Citigroup Inc. Has $1.32 Million Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DCPH. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,372,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,662 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 496.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,677,000 after purchasing an additional 758,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,434,000 after purchasing an additional 281,008 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 591,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,786,000 after purchasing an additional 258,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 487,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after purchasing an additional 217,696 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patricia L. Allen sold 6,365 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $376,426.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,365 shares in the company, valued at $376,426.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 12,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $662,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,542 shares of company stock valued at $7,792,593 in the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DCPH opened at $53.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a current ratio of 15.61. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $71.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.42.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura Instinet downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.65.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

