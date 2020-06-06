Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 225.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 403,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,217 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,705 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,070,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,841,000 after buying an additional 634,356 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 645.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,111,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after buying an additional 1,827,708 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $521.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.70. Golden Ocean Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $6.92.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $77.16 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 16.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Golden Ocean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.