Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,587 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 8,848 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 20,354 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $15,310,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 539,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,517,000 after buying an additional 166,300 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “add” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.58.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $31.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $45.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.71.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.91). Sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

