Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,412 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,203,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,373,000 after acquiring an additional 429,986 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 3,023,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,810,000 after purchasing an additional 106,616 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,542,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 332,879 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after buying an additional 311,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 347,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ASE Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of ASX opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

