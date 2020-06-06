Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Relx by 178.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 63.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Relx by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RELX. UBS Group raised Relx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Relx stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81. Relx PLC has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

