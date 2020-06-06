Citigroup Inc. Purchases 838 Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ERIE. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 219.8% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,369,000 after buying an additional 131,526 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Erie Indemnity in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,504,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Erie Indemnity by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 148,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,575,000 after acquiring an additional 89,369 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Erie Indemnity by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 353,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,687,000 after acquiring an additional 52,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Erie Indemnity in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,145,000. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Erie Indemnity news, Director Eugene C. Connell purchased 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,450.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,995.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERIE stock opened at $185.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.85 and its 200 day moving average is $166.90. Erie Indemnity has a 12 month low of $130.20 and a 12 month high of $270.23.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $616.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.20 million. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 27.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ERIE. BidaskClub cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

