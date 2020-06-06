Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 74.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Coherus Biosciences worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 244.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 378.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 27.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHRS. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Saturday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Coherus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 11,428 shares of company stock worth $187,969 over the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHRS opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $23.91.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $116.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.25 million. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 190.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.