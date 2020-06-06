Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 34.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,174 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,652 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAFD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Washington Federal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,558,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 219.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,520,000 after purchasing an additional 384,113 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,366,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,098,000 after purchasing an additional 220,366 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,072,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,958,000 after purchasing an additional 197,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 20.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,045,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,128,000 after purchasing an additional 174,873 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Washington Federal news, CEO Brent J. Beardall purchased 4,167 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.42 per share, for a total transaction of $97,591.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,440.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Tabbutt purchased 15,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.72 per share, for a total transaction of $385,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,039.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,086 shares of company stock worth $533,419. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WAFD shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

Washington Federal stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Washington Federal Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $38.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.10.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $133.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Washington Federal Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

