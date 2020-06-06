Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stake in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 243.4% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,347,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,159,000 after acquiring an additional 954,954 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Elbit Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,557,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 15.4% in the first quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 65,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 9.2% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the period. 10.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $148.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.52. Elbit Systems Ltd has a 1-year low of $110.00 and a 1-year high of $167.75.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 5.29%. Analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th.

ESLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Elbit Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.50.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.