Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,513 Shares of Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.26% of Vectrus worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vectrus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 2,486.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vectrus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Vectrus stock opened at $56.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day moving average of $49.67. Vectrus Inc has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $651.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.67.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $351.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vectrus Inc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vectrus news, CEO Charles Prow sold 4,000 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,684.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin T. Boyle acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.34 per share, for a total transaction of $29,505.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,540.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

