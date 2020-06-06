Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,640 Shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 3,377.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Hills alerts:

NYSE:BKH opened at $61.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.79. Black Hills Corp has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Black Hills Corp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.62%.

In other Black Hills news, Director Tony A. Jensen acquired 3,421 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,889.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,773.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 94,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.88.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.