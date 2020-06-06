Citigroup Inc. Sells 194,023 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 69.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 194,023 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 22.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,586,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,367 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 3,051.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,542,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,181,000 after buying an additional 1,493,362 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,978,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 496.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,260,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after buying an additional 1,049,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,606,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WRI opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.35. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $32.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average is $24.50.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.94 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 67.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 75.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Lasher acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $228,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,969.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

