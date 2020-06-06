Citigroup Inc. Sells 22,026 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,026 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 25,185 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 681,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,484,000 after buying an additional 161,236 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 396,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 98,148 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 897,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,487,000 after buying an additional 223,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 101,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHO shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.43.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, CEO John V. Arabia purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $419,000.00. Also, Director Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 95,442 shares of company stock valued at $766,729 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SHO opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $11.26. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $191.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.