Citigroup Inc. Sells 24,637 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 62.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,637 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEFT. Axiom International Investors LLC DE grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 29,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 538.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 841,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,659,000 after purchasing an additional 710,010 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $107.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.21. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $171.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $583.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.50 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.56.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.13 per share, for a total transaction of $200,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,129.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

